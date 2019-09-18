Gold price decrease by Rs150, traded at Rs 87,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dropped by Rs 150 and was traded at Rs 87,100 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs 87,250, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dropped by Rs 150 and was traded at Rs 87,100 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs 87,250, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 129 and was traded at Rs 74,674 against Rs 74,803 of last day.

The price of silver remains stable and was traded at Rs 1110 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $ 1 and was traded at $ 1502 as compared with the last closing at $ 1501.