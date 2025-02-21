Gold Price Decrease By Rs.2,000 Per Tola To Rs.307,000
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs 307,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs 309,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,714 to Rs 263,203 from Rs 264,917 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat came down by Rs.1,571 to Rs 241,278 from Rs 242,849.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.38 to Rs.3,430 whereas that of ten gram silver came down by Rs.33 to Rs.2,940.
The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $23 to $2,930 from $2,953 whereas the prices of silver in international market dipped by $0.21 to $32.94, the Association reported.
