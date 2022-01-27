Gold price decrease by Rs550 to Rs 126,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 550 and was sold at Rs 126,600 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 127,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 472 to Rs 108,539 from Rs 109,011 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,494 from 99,926, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$33 to US1812 from US$ 1845, the association reported.