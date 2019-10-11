Gold price decrease by Rs850, traded at Rs 86,600 per tola 11 Oct 2019

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs850 and was traded at Rs86,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87, 450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs746 and was traded at Rs74,228 against Rs 74,974 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $23 and was traded at $ 1484 as compared to the last closing at $1507.

