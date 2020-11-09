Gold price decrease R700 to Rs114,600 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 on Monday and was trade at 114,600 against its sale at RsRs115,300 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs600 and was trade at Rs98,251 against Rs98,851 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs90,063, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1250 and Rs1071.67 respectively.