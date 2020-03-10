UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decrease Rs 200, Traded At Rs 95,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:27 PM

Gold price decrease Rs 200, traded at Rs 95,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 95,000 as compared to Rs 95,200 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 95,000 as compared to Rs 95,200 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 81,447 as compared to Rs 81,618 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $09 and was traded at $ 1657 against $1666, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

More than 100,000 flee Nicaragua unrest: UN

5 minutes ago

PSL matches to be held in Karachi as per schedule: ..

5 minutes ago

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Al ..

5 minutes ago

Russia-Germany Trade Chamber Expects No Long-Term ..

5 minutes ago

Survey ordered to keep crops safe from locusts

1 minute ago

Russia's Putin to Meet With Kazakhstan's Nazarbaye ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.