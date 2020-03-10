Gold price decrease Rs 200, traded at Rs 95,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 95,000 as compared to Rs 95,200 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 95,000 as compared to Rs 95,200 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 81,447 as compared to Rs 81,618 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $09 and was traded at $ 1657 against $1666, Karachi Sarafa association reported.