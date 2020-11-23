Gold price decrease Rs 450 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 450 on Monday and was trade at Rs 112,850 against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 450 on Monday and was trade at Rs 112,850 against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 385 and was trade at Rs 96,751 against Rs 97,136 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 88,688, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs 20 to Rs 2010 against Rs 1230 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs 17.14 to Rs 1037.38 against Rs 1054.52.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1866 against $$1872, the association reported.