UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decrease Rs 450 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:37 PM

Gold price decrease Rs 450 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 450 on Monday and was trade at Rs 112,850 against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 450 on Monday and was trade at Rs 112,850 against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 385 and was trade at Rs 96,751 against Rs 97,136 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 88,688, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs 20 to Rs 2010 against Rs 1230 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs 17.14 to Rs 1037.38 against Rs 1054.52.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1866 against $$1872, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Emirates crowned Best Airline and Best Long-Haul A ..

5 minutes ago

Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi launches the 2020 Labo ..

8 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman out from national squad touring New Z ..

11 minutes ago

Latest oil discoveries in Abu Dhabi will drive eco ..

23 minutes ago

Zardari move petition to IHC for exemption from ap ..

3 seconds ago

CTP organised Mehfil Milad

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.