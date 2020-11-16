UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decrease Rs100 To Rs112,550 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Gold price decrease Rs100 to Rs112,550 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Monday and was traded at 112,550 against its sale at Rs112,650 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs87 and was traded at Rs96,493 against Rs96,580 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,452, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was trade at Rs1220 against its sale at Rs1200. The prices ten gram silver also increased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1045.95.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $2 and was traded at $1892 against $1890, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

14 minutes ago

‘TBHF’ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

15 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

15 minutes ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

1 hour ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.