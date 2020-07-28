UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decrease Rs1300 To Rs122,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

Gold price decrease Rs1300 to Rs122,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs122,500 as against its trading at Rs123,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs122,500 as against its trading at Rs123,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs1114 and was trade at Rs105,024 against its sale at Rs106,138.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1500 whereas that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1286.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1930 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs1942 during the last trading day, the association reported.

