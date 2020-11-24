UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decrease Rs2350 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:59 PM

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 110,500 against its sale at Rs112,850 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 110,500 against its sale at Rs112,850 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 2015 and was traded at Rs94,736 against Rs 96,751 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 86,84188, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs 30 to Rs 1180 against Rs 1210 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs25.73 to Rs1011.65 against Rs1037.38.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $51 and was traded at $1815 against $1866, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price 2015 Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Putin: Nuclear Issues on Korean Peninsula Should B ..

2 minutes ago

HCSTSI president appeals business community to com ..

2 minutes ago

Putin: Situation in Karabakh Stabilizing, Russian ..

4 minutes ago

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

26 minutes ago

Reconciliation committee formed to resolve dispute ..

4 minutes ago

Double decker bus project non starter in Multan bu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.