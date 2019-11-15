UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decrease Rs250 Per Tola 15 Nov 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:03 PM

Gold price decrease Rs250 per tola 15 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs250 and was trade at Rs 86,200 per tola, against the last closing of Rs 86,450 per tola the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs250 and was trade at Rs 86,200 per tola, against the last closing of Rs 86,450 per tola the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Friday.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also declined by Rs214 to Rs73903 against Rs 74,117 during the previous day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $3 and was traded at $ 1466 against closing of $ 1463 on last trading day.

