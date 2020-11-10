UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decrease Rs2,500 To Rs112,100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Gold price decrease Rs2,500 to Rs112,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,500 on Tuesday and was trade at Rs112,100 against its sale at Rs114,600 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs2143 and was trade at Rs96,108 against Rs98,251 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs70 and was traded at Rs1180 against its sale at Rs1,250 while that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs60.02 and was sold at Rs1,011.65 against its sale at Rs1,071.67 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $80 and was traded at $1877 against $1957, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

17 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

32 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

32 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.