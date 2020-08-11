UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decrease Rs2900 To Rs126,100 Per Tola 11 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:17 PM

The price of 24 karat gold witnessed sharp decline of Rs2900 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs126,100 as against its trading at Rs129,000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold witnessed sharp decline of Rs2900 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs126,100 as against its trading at Rs129,000 the previous day.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs2487 and was trade at Rs108,110 against its sale at Rs110,597 , Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1670 whereas that of 10 gram silver remained stable at Rs1431.75.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $47 and was traded at $1988 against $2030, the association reported.

