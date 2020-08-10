Gold price decrease Rs3,000 to Rs129,000 per tola 10 Aug 2020

The price of 24 karat gold witnessed sharp decline of Rs3,000 on Monday and was traded at Rs129,000 as against its trading at Rs132,000 the previous day

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs2572 and was trade at Rs110,597 against its sale at Rs113,169 , Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1670 against its price at Rs1710 whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs34.29 and was sold at Rs1431.75 compared to Rs11466.04.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $24 and was traded at $2030 against $2054, the association reported.