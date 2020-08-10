UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decrease Rs3,000 To Rs129,000 Per Tola 10 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

Gold price decrease Rs3,000 to Rs129,000 per tola 10 Aug 2020

The price of 24 karat gold witnessed sharp decline of Rs3,000 on Monday and was traded at Rs129,000 as against its trading at Rs132,000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold witnessed sharp decline of Rs3,000 on Monday and was traded at Rs129,000 as against its trading at Rs132,000 the previous day.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs2572 and was trade at Rs110,597 against its sale at Rs113,169 , Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1670 against its price at Rs1710 whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs34.29 and was sold at Rs1431.75 compared to Rs11466.04.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $24 and was traded at $2030 against $2054, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

6 minutes ago

SSC discusses joint cooperation with SRTI Park

21 minutes ago

Emirates Metrology Institute guarantees financial ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan must honour pledge in Jinnah’s 11 Augus ..

51 minutes ago

Umar Akmal case: PCB to file appeal with CAS

54 minutes ago

Issues of deepening cooperation with WHO were disc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.