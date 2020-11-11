UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases By Rs 100 To Rs 112,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs 100 to Rs 112,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Wednesday as it was traded at Rs 112,000 against its sale at Rs112,100 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 86 to Rs 96,022 against Rs 96,108 the previous day while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 88,022, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1180 and Rs1,011.65 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $3 and it was traded at $1,874 against $1,977, the association reported.

