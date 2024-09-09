Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of 10 grams of gold falls by Rs943, with the new price set at Rs223,251

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a decline of Rs1,100 per tola, the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association said on Monday.

Following this drop, the price of one tola of gold now stands at Rs260,400.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has fallen by Rs943, with the new price set at Rs223,251.

In the international market, gold prices also witnessed a drop of $7, bringing the rate to $2,490 per ounce.

Just a day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan had decreased by Rs2,000 per tola.