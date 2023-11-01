Open Menu

Gold Price Decreases By Rs 1,200 To Rs 211,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 to Rs.211,800 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs 213,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs181,584 from Rs182,613 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs166,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 grams Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $1,996 from $2,015, the Association reported.

