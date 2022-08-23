Gold price decreases by Rs 150 to Rs146,000 per tola 23 Aug 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold Tuesday decreased by Rs150 to Rs146,000 against Rs146,150 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs129 to Rs125,271 against Rs125,300 last day and that of 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs114,740 from Rs114,858, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1,540 and Rs1,320.30 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $1733 against $1,729 last day, the association said.