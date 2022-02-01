UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decreases By Rs 300 To Rs 124,950 Per Tola 01 Feb 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs 300 to Rs 124,950 per tola 01 Feb 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 124,950 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 125,250 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 124,950 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 125,250 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 258 to Rs 107,124 from Rs 107,382 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,197 from Rs 98,433, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$18 to US1809 from US$1791, the association reported.

