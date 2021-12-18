UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decreases By Rs 550 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs 550 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 550 and was sold at Rs125,300 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs125,850 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 550 and was sold at Rs125,300 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs125,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 472 to Rs 107,424 from Rs 107,896 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,472 from Rs 98,905.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $10 and was traded at $1799 against its sale at $1809, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Dutch set to announce strict measures to rein in O ..

Dutch set to announce strict measures to rein in Omicron

13 seconds ago
 Deep in DR Congo forest, soldiers track holdout re ..

Deep in DR Congo forest, soldiers track holdout rebels

15 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include Afri ..

Erdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries as Permanent Mem ..

17 seconds ago
 Camera-equipped Ababeel Squad starts patrolling to ..

Camera-equipped Ababeel Squad starts patrolling to counter street crimes

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan to host OIC FM’s conference tomorrow

Pakistan to host OIC FM’s conference tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 `In the memory of Senior journalist and actor Asad ..

`In the memory of Senior journalist and actor Asad Jaferi, a seminar held at the ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.