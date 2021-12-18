Gold price decreases by Rs 550 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 550 and was sold at Rs125,300 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs125,850 the previous day

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 472 to Rs 107,424 from Rs 107,896 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,472 from Rs 98,905.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $10 and was traded at $1799 against its sale at $1809, the Jewellers Group reported.