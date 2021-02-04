UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases By Rs 650 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs 650 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 650 on Thursday as it was sold at Rs 112,000 against its sale at Rs112,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 558 as it was traded at Rs 96,022 against its sale at Rs 96,750 last day.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 88,020 against Rs 88,531 previous day.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 30 as it was sold at Rs 1350 against its sale at Rs1,380 last day whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs 25.72 to Rs1,157.40 from Rs1,183.12 previous day.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$33 as it was sold at US$1,801 against $1,834 last day, the association added.

