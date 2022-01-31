UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decreases By Rs 850 Per Tola 31 Jan 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 07:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 850 and was sold at Rs 125,250 on Monday against its sale at Rs126,100 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs728 to Rs 107,382 from Rs 108,110 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,433 from Rs99,101, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs1450 from Rs 1470 whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs1243.14 from Rs 1260.28.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$1 to US1791 from US$1792, the association reported.

>