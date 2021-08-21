Gold price decreases by Rs100 to Rs 109,500 per tola 21 Aug 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs109,500 in the local market on Saturday against it sale at Rs109,600 previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs93,879 against Rs93,964 whereas the price of and ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs86,055 from Rs86,134.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 4 and was traded at US$1781 against its sale at US$1785.