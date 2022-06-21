Gold price decreases by Rs.100 to Rs.147,150 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.100 per tola and was sold at Rs147,150 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 147,250 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs126,157 against its sale at Rs126,243 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.

115,644 against its sale at Rs 115,723, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs 1,337.44 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market decreased by $7 and was sold at $1833 against its sale at $1840,the association reported.