UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decreases By Rs100, Traded At Rs 86,900 Per Tola 19 Oct 2019

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:21 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs100, traded at Rs 86,900 per tola 19 Oct 2019

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs100 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 86, 900 per tola compared to Rs 87, 000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs100 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 86, 900 per tola compared to Rs 87, 000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold decreased by Rs 85 was traded at Rs 74, 503 against the price of Rs 74, 588, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of silver remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $2 and was traded at $1491 against last closing of $1489..

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Flour prices go high in Karachi

4 minutes ago

China, US make 'substantial' trade deal progress: ..

54 seconds ago

May Day as England crush Aussies 40-16 to reach Wo ..

55 seconds ago

Sharma ton fires India to 205-3 in third S.Africa ..

57 seconds ago

Pakistan to achieve all targets regarding FATF: Fo ..

59 seconds ago

149 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.