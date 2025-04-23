Gold Price Decreases By Rs11, 700 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:11 PM
New Gold prices reaches Rs352,000 per tola in local markets after many days of increase
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) The gold price decreased by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan.
The new gold price reached Rs352,000 per tola in local markets.
The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs10,031 and settled at Rs301,783.
The gold prices had been going up for last many days in local and international markets.
According to the reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market suddenly fell by $116 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,338.
