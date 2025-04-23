Open Menu

Gold Price Decreases By Rs11, 700 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:11 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

New Gold prices reaches Rs352,000 per tola in local markets after many days of increase

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) The gold price decreased by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan.

The new gold price reached Rs352,000 per tola in local markets.

The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs10,031 and settled at Rs301,783.

The gold prices had been going up for last many days in local and international markets.

According to the reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market suddenly fell by $116 per ounce, bringing it down to $3,338.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

11 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

18 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

26 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business