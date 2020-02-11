UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decreases By Rs150, Traded At Rs90,450 Per Tola 11 Feb 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs150, traded at Rs90,450 per tola 11 Feb 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs90,450 as compared to Rs90,600 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs150 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs90,450 as compared to Rs90,600 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs129 and was traded at Rs77,546 against last closing of Rs77,675.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $2 and was traded at $ 1570 against $1572, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

