Gold Price Decreases By Rs.1850 To Rs.145,300 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1850 per tola and was sold at Rs145,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 147,150 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs 1586 and was sold at Rs124,571 against its sale at Rs126,157 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.

114,190 against its sale at Rs 115,644, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs 1,337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1839 against its sale at $1833, the association reported.

