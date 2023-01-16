Gold Price Decreases By Rs.2800 Per Tola To Rs.185,700
January 16, 2023
The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,700 on Monday, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs159,194
All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver sold at Rs. 2,100 and Rs 1800 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $ 05 to $1915.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,928 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,225.