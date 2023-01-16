UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decreases By Rs.2800 Per Tola To Rs.185,700

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs.2800 per tola to Rs.185,700

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,700 on Monday, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs159,194

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,700 on Monday, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs159,194.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver sold at Rs. 2,100 and Rs 1800 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $ 05 to $1915.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,928 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,225.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

3 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

18 minutes ago
 ADJA launches &#039;Foundation Training Programme& ..

ADJA launches &#039;Foundation Training Programme&#039; for 41st batch of new la ..

48 minutes ago
 Barakah Plant a catalyst of innovation in UAE&#039 ..

Barakah Plant a catalyst of innovation in UAE&#039;s clean energy transition: Mo ..

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi recognises influent ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi recognises influential Green Business Network mem ..

1 hour ago
 Study shows how brain stores remote fear memory

Study shows how brain stores remote fear memory

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.