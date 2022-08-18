UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decreases By Rs.2800 To Rs.142,600 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs.2800 to Rs.142,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.142,600 in the local market against its sale at Rs.145,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2397 and was sold at Rs.122,257 against its sale at Rs.

124,657 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.112,068 against its sale at Rs.114,270.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1771 against its sale at $1769, the association reported.

