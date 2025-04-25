Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association confirms decrease in gold prices in local markets and settles at Rs348, 700 per tola

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) After a dramatic surge in gold prices in recent days, the gold price decreaed by Rs3,300 per tola in Pakistan and settled at Rs348, 700.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association confirmed decrease in gold prices in the local markets.

The Association further stated that the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 2,833, and now settled at Rs 298,950.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold also dropped by $33, and reached $3,305 per ounce.