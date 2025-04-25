Open Menu

Gold Price Decreases By Rs3, 300 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:03 PM

Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association confirms decrease in gold prices in local markets and settles at Rs348, 700 per tola

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) After a dramatic surge in gold prices in recent days, the gold price decreaed by Rs3,300 per tola in Pakistan and settled at Rs348, 700.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association confirmed decrease in gold prices in the local markets.

The Association further stated that the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 2,833, and now settled at Rs 298,950.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold also dropped by $33, and reached $3,305 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan

39 seconds ago
 Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open f ..

Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense s ..

9 minutes ago
 FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies

FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies

19 minutes ago
 Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan c ..

Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India

28 minutes ago
 ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partne ..

ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partnership

6 minutes ago
 PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot

PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot

6 minutes ago
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

54 minutes ago
 SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Cre ..

SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity

2 hours ago
 Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings ..

Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

3 hours ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business