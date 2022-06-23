Gold price decreases by Rs.4600 to Rs.140,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4600 per tola and was sold at Rs.140,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.145,300 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.

3943 and was sold at Rs.120,628 against its sale at Rs.124,571 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.110,575 against its sale at Rs 114,190, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs 1,337.44 respectively.