Gold Price Decreases Rs 150, Traded At Rs 92,150 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:06 PM

Gold price decreases Rs 150, traded at Rs 92,150 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 150 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 92,150 against Rs 92,300, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 150 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 92,150 against Rs 92,300, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 128 and was traded at Rs 79,004 as compared to Rs 79,132 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs 1000 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs 857.33 .

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $9 and was traded at$ 1596 against $ 1605, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

