UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decreases Rs 200 Per Tola 26 Nov 2019

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:26 PM

Gold price decreases Rs 200 per tola 26 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold had decreased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 85,550 per tola on Tuesday against the last closing of Rs 85,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold had decreased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 85,550 per tola on Tuesday against the last closing of Rs 85,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold had also decreased by Rs 172 and was traded at Rs 73,345 against Rs 73,517.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of gold also remained stable and was traded at $1458.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

9 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

19 minutes ago

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

44 minutes ago

PTI candidate wins Senate seat from KP with overwh ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.