Gold price decreases Rs 200 per tola 26 Nov 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold had decreased by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 85,550 per tola on Tuesday against the last closing of Rs 85,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold had also decreased by Rs 172 and was traded at Rs 73,345 against Rs 73,517.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of gold also remained stable and was traded at $1458.