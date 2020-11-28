Gold price decreases Rs 800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 110,000 against its sale at Rs 110,800 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 94,307 against Rs 94,993 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 86,448, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1180 and Rs 1011.65 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $20 and was traded at $1887 against $$1807.