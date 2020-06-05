Gold price decreases Rs100 sold at 97,600 per tola 05 June 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed decrease of Rs100 and was traded at Rs97,600 on Friday against Rs97,700 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed decrease of Rs100 and was traded at Rs97,600 on Friday against Rs97,700 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs83,676 against Rs83,762.

The price of silver witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1050 whereas the price of 10 gram silver also remained stable at Rs900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $1 and was traded at $1706 as compared to $1707 last trading day, the association reported.