Gold Price Decreases Rs100 To Rs111,200 Per Tola

Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gold price decreases Rs100 to Rs111,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs.111,200 against its sale at Rs. 111,300 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs.111,200 against its sale at Rs. 111,300 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs. 86 and was traded at Rs. 95,336 against Rs.

95, 422 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 87,391, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $.1860 against $1864.

