Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Gold price decreases Rs100 to Rs112,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 112,700 against its sale at Rs 112,800 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 86 and was traded at Rs 96,622 against Rs 96,708 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 88,570 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1200 and Rs 1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by US $16 and was traded at US $ 1859 against US $ 1875, the association reported.

