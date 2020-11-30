Gold price decreases Rs.1150 to Rs.108,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1150 on Monday and was traded at 108,850 against its sale at Rs110,000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs986 and was traded at Rs93,321 against Rs94,307 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs85,544 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1180 and Rs1011.65 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $15 and was traded at $1872 against $1887.