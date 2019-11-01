UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases Rs150 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:47 PM

Gold price decreases Rs150 per tola

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs150 and was traded at Rs87,850 per tola on Friday against the last closing of Rs88,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs129 and was traded at Rs 75317 against Rs 75,446The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $03 and was traded at $1510 against closing of $1507 on last trading day.

