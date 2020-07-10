Gold price decreases Rs200 to Rs108,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Friday and was traded at Rs108,900 as against its trading at Rs109,100 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs172 and was trade at Rs93,364 against its sale at Rs93,536.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1060 where as that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs908.78.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by Rs 6 and was traded at $ 1808, against $1814, Karachi Sarafa association reported.