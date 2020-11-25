UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases Rs200 To Rs110,300 Per Tola 25 Nov 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Wednesday and was trade at 110,300 against its sale at Rs110,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Wednesday and was trade at 110,300 against its sale at Rs110,500 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs172 and was trade at Rs 94,564 against Rs94,736 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs86,684, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1180 and Rs 1011.65 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $6 and was tradedat $1809 against $$1815, the association reported.

