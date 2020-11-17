UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases Rs200 To Rs112,350 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Gold price decreases Rs200 to Rs112,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Tuesday and was trade at 112,350 against its sale at Rs112,550 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs171 and was trade at Rs96,322 against Rs96,493 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,295, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was trade at Rs1200 against its sale at Rs1220. The prices ten gram silver also decreased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1028.80 against its sale at 1045.95.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1888 against $$1892, the association reported.

