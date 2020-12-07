UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases Rs300 To Rs110,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Gold price decreases Rs300 to Rs110,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 on Monday and was traded at 110,000 against its sale at Rs 110,300 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 257 and was traded at Rs 94,307 against Rs 94,564 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 86,448 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1220 and Rs1045.95 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $.8 and was traded at $.1831 against $1839.

