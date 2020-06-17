Gold price decreases Rs300 to Rs98,600 per tola 17 June 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 98,600, against Rs98,900 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs257 and was trade at Rs84,534 against its sale at Rs84,791.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $15 and was traded at $ 1715 against 1,730, Karachi Sarafa association reported.