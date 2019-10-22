Gold price decreases Rs300, traded at Rs 86,900 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 86,900 per tola compared to Rs 87,100 the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 86,900 per tola compared to Rs 87,100 the previous trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold decreased by Rs 257 was traded at Rs 74,503 against the price of Rs 74,760, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of silver remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $5 and was traded at $1487 against last closing of $1492.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, the 24 kerat gold was sold at Rs 86,300 per tola whereas 22 kerat at the rate of Rs 86,100 per toal.