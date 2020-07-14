Gold price decreases Rs350 to Rs108,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs108,900 as against its trading at Rs108,550 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs300 and was trade at Rs93,536 against its sale at Rs93,236.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1060 where as that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs908.78.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by Rs 15 and was traded at $ 1794, against $1809, Karachi Sarafa association reported.