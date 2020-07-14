UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decreases Rs350 To Rs108,900 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Gold price decreases Rs350 to Rs108,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs108,900 as against its trading at Rs108,550 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs300 and was trade at Rs93,536 against its sale at Rs93,236.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1060 where as that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in prices and was traded at Rs908.78.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by Rs 15 and was traded at $ 1794, against $1809, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

9 minutes ago

GWU, Abu Dhabi Municipality provide drinking water ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azer ..

36 minutes ago

Latin America’s COVID-led digital shift creates ..

51 minutes ago

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.