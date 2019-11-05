Gold price decreases Rs,400 per tola

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The gold price of 24 karat decreased by Rs 400 and sold at at Rs 87,500 per tola in Hyderabad city as compared to the closing rate Rs 87,900 on Monday . Likewise, the gold price of 22 karat also dipped and closed at Rs 80,208 by Rs 80.575.

According to Hyderabad Saraf and Jewellers Group Association, The price of 10 gram gold also decreased at Rs 343 and was sold at Rs 75.017 against previous rate Rs 75.360 displayed on Monday.

Silver price per tola Rs 1010 and 10 gram Rs 865 were traded.

Price per ounce gold also witnessed decline traded at $ 1504 as compared to last closing at $1511.