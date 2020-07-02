UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases Rs600 To Rs104,600 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs600 on Thursday and was traded at Rs104,600 as against its trading at 105,200 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs514 and was trade at Rs89,678 against its sale at Rs90,192.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $8 and was traded at $ 1774, as compared to $1782, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

