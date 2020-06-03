UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Decreases Rs700, Sold At 97,700 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 and was traded at Rs 97,700 on Wednesday as compared to Rs 98,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs600 and was traded at Rs 83,762 as compared to its trade at Rs 84,362.

The price of silver witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1050 whereas the price of 10 gram silver also remained stable at Rs900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $22 and was traded at $1718 as compared to $1740 of last trading day, the association reported.

